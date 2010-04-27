Drowning Pool Release New CD

Drowning Pool released their new self-titled CD today, Tuesday, April 27. The album’s lead single, “Feel Like I Do,” has moved to #4 on the active rock radio chart, giving the band their second consecutive Top 5 hit with third lead singer Ryan McCombs, a feat that only Van Halen has previously accomplished. The band has joined forces with Wounded Warrior Project and will offer “Feel Like I Do” as a free download to the warrior community as a thank you from the band for their service and heroism.

Fans can also choose from five different exclusive deluxe album packages including the MRL (Music Ready to Listen) Soldiers Package boxed in a replica MRE and the Super Deluxe Package, complete with a BC Rich guitar signed by all of the band members. The deluxe album and packages can be purchased at drowningpool.com.

For a complete list of available album packages, please see below.

“This is the album we’ve always set out to make and feel like it all finally came together," says Drowning Pool guitarist CJ Pierce. "This was an extremely emotional journey for us. Half way through recording, Ryan lost his father and it was a devastating blow for all of us. We found a way to push through and it helped us dig even deeper and reach a place that made this album stronger than anything we’ve done before.”

Drowning Pool's tale of perseverance is just as inspiring as their music. The Texas-based hard rock band has come back from the death of their first singer and losing their second, emerging a stronger unit than ever before. From presenting the Lane Evans Mental Health Care Reform to Barack Obama, while senator, and coming back with their first consecutive album with a singer, vocalist Ryan McCombs, Drowning Pool continue to survive and have begun to have the biggest success of their career. After their highest charting single ever, "37 Stitches" and four years of nonstop touring, which culminated with 2009's Crüe Fest 2, the Dallas quartet have matched chart position with “Feel Like I Do” and have set the tone for what is expected to be the bands most successful album. The record was recorded and mixed at the rock radio hit factory “House of Loud” (Breaking Benjamin, Paramore, Cavo, My Chemical Romance and more) with Kato Khandwala producing and David Bendeth mixing.

Drowning Pool is currently on the road in support on their new album. For more information and updated tour dates, please visit drowningpool.com.

Drowning Pool album packaging:

Digital Download – Price: $7.99

· Instant digital download of Drowning Pool

· Digital Booklet w/ Liner notes

Digital Download and CD – Price: $13.98

· Instant digital download of Drowning Pool

· Drowning Pool CD

· Digital Booklet w/ Liner notes believe

MRL (Music Ready to Listen) Soldiers Package – Price: $29.99

· Collectable Replica MRE Box

· Band dog tags

· Drowning Pool patches

· Camouflage Drowning Pool t-shirt

· Embossed signed letter from the band

· Drowning Pool CD

· Instant digital download of Drowning Pool

Deluxe Package – Price: $49.99

· Collectable Replica MRE Box

· Autographed 8x10 photo suitable for Framing

· Drowning Pool t-shirt (Black) w/ album Artwork

· Drowning Pool CD

· Instant digital download of Drowning Pool

Super Deluxe Package – Price: $250.00

· Deluxe Package

· BC Eagle One Rich Guitar Autographed by all four members of the band.

For more information on Drowning Pool including upcoming tour dates, please visit drowningpool.com.