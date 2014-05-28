dUg Pinnick's Grinder Blues Premiere New Song, "Burn the Bridge" — Exclusive

Below, check out GuitarWorld.com's exclusive premiere of "Burn the Bridge" by Grinder Blues, a new trio featuring King’s X legend dUg Pinnick (bass/vocals) with Jabo Bihlman (guitar/vocals) and Scot "Little" Bihlman (drums/percussion/vocals).

The song is from the band's self-titled debut album, which will be released August 19 through Megaforce Records.

“We made a low-fi blues record with the traditional aspects of the Chicago Blues scene that existed in the Fifties, but with a twist,” Pinnick said. “The idea for the music was to stay away from the clichés and rock out. If we felt like we were heading into any songs that seemed like standard blues lyrically or musically, we made it a point to veer in the opposite direction.”

Grinder Blues was produced by Miles Fulwider and Barry Mork and written collaboratively by the band. Pinnick aimed to keep the music “simple and fun” while exploring new directions. The lyrics are traditional, an homage to their blues heroes.

The album was recorded almost entirely in a drop-C tuning. “[We] wanted the sound to be unique and heavy, like nothing anyone had ever heard in the blues vein,” Jabo Bihlman said.

“The whole production angle we took was to push some boundaries sonically and musically that one associates with the blues or rock and roll,” Fulwider added. “We set out to pull and push typical blues 'axioms' to see what we could come up with on the other side.”

Grinder Blues will be on tour in 2014. For more information about the band, follow them on Facebook.

You can check out "Burn the Bridge" below (Be sure to tell us what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook). Right below that, check out a video trailer for the new album. Enjoy!

Photo: Jim Steinfeldt

Grinder Blues The Making of Grinder Blues from Grinder Blues on Vimeo.