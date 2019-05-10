Hear "This Time Around," a New Track from Carmine Appice's Guitar Zeus

Today, we've teamed up with legendary drummer Carmine Appice to premiere "This Time Around," a track from his new, re-released Guitar Zeus project. You can check it out above.

For this particular track—a standout on an album that also features Brian May, Slash, Neil Schon, Bruce Kulick, Paul Gilbert, Dweezil Zappa, Leslie West, Steve Morse and more—Appice recruited Yngwie Malmsteen and dUg Pinnick.

“When I did this track I had dUg singing it," Appice told Guitar World. "Yngwie wanted to be on the track with dUg, so I went to Florida and got Yngwie.

"I love the rhythm of the track and the wild Hendrix-type middle section. Dug’s performance was great and Yngwie played a little more bluesy than usual. The track came out great with the rhythm section of me, Tony Franklin on fretless bass and Kelly Keeling on rhythm guitar. The track rocks!"

Guitar Zeus is available physically and digitally now. You can grab a copy for yourself right here.

For more on Appice and his music, stop by carmineappice.net.