KXM, Featuring George Lynch, Doug Pinnick and Ray Luzier, Announce Release of ‘Circle of Dolls’

KXM, featuring guitarist George Lynch (Lynch Mob, Dokken), bassist/vocalist Doug "dUg" Pinnick (King’s X) and drummer Ray Luzier (Korn), have announced the release of their third album, Circle of Dolls, due September 13.

The album was recorded at Steakhouse Studio in North Hollywood, California with co-producer/engineer Chris Collier, who also helmed the group's first two releases.

"It's better than the first two albums," Lynch said. "It's insane. The magic is there, the chemistry's there and we're just sitting here patting ourselves on the back, telling each other what geniuses we are."

"There's a certain energy that happens in the studio very quickly when George, Doug and I get together and jam," Luzier added. "This is our third record and it was recorded with the same formula as the first two albums—no pre-written ideas; we just come up with totally fresh grooves and riffs and not overthink anything. We definitely didn't repeat ourselves, but you know for sure who it is when you hear it. All three records have their own unique character."

Said Pinnick: "I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed recording it."

Circle of Dolls is available for pre-order here. You can check out the cover art and track list below.

(Image credit: courtesy of KXM)

Circle of Dolls track list:

01. War Of Words

02. Mind Swamp

03. Circle Of Dolls

04. Lightning

05. Time Flies

06. Twice

07. Big As The Sun

08. Vessel Of Destruction

09. A Day Without Me

10. Wide Awake

11. Shadow Lover

12. Cold Sweats

13. The Border

14. War Of Words (Radio Edit) (bonus track on CD and download versions only)