KXM, Featuring George Lynch, Doug Pinnick and Ray Luzier, Share New Single, “War of Words”

KXM, featuring guitarist George Lynch (Lynch Mob, Dokken), bassist/vocalist Doug "dUg" Pinnick (King’s X) and drummer Ray Luzier (Korn), have shared “War of Words,” the first single and video from their forthcoming third album, Circle of Dolls.

As previously reported, Circle of Dolls is due out September 13.The new album was recorded at Steakhouse Studio in North Hollywood, California with co-producer/engineer Chris Collier, who also helmed the group's first two releases.

"It's better than the first two albums," Lynch said. "It's insane. The magic is there, the chemistry's there and we're just sitting here patting ourselves on the back, telling each other what geniuses we are."

"There's a certain energy that happens in the studio very quickly when George, Doug and I get together and jam," Luzier added. "This is our third record and it was recorded with the same formula as the first two albums—no pre-written ideas; we just come up with totally fresh grooves and riffs and not overthink anything. We definitely didn't repeat ourselves, but you know for sure who it is when you hear it. All three records have their own unique character."

Said Pinnick: "I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed recording it."

Circle of Dolls is available for pre-order here.