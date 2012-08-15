Dunlop Presents The Dirty Donny Ukulele Giveaway

Dunlop announced "The Dirty Donny Ukulele Giveaway," where participants in the contest have a chance of winning one of two Kala Solid Acacia Ukuleles, both hand painted by "Dirty" Donny Gillies. The winners will also receive a box (12 sets) of brand new Dunlop Ukulele Strings.

To enter this giveaway, visit www.jimdunlop.com

These Solid Acacia Tenor Ukuleles from Kala have a slotted-headstock, rosewood edge binding and classic herringbone purfling, custom position markers, vintage geared chrome tuners, rosewood fingerboard and bridge, and ebony nut and saddle.

San Francisco based artist "Dirty" Donny Gillies is known for his work in the rock, punk and metal music realms, designing album covers, show posters and band merchandise for the bands like The Melvins, Queens Of The Stone Age, and Metallica, among many others, and has also lent his signature style artwork to hot rods, pinball machines, skateboards, designer toys and more. Learn more about Donny at www.dirtydonny.com.

You can watch Dunlop's documentary short about "Dirty" Donny Gilles, his art and inspiration, here or below.