“Takes the tactile and tonal experience of our Tortex Flex Picks line to a whole new level of performance”: Dunlop launches its first-ever Tortex pick with a grip – guaranteeing “ultimate playability”

NAMM 2025: Since Jim Dunlop developed and introduced the Tortex pick in 1981 as a high-quality replacement for actual tortoiseshell, it’s safe to say the plectrum world has never been quite the same.

This dependable, blank-slate kind of pick is now getting a revamp with the Tortex Flex X Pick, which promises to take the “tactile and tonal experience” of the Tortex Flex line "to a whole new level of performance."

Perhaps the most significant addition is the grip carved into the surface – a first for Tortex picks – which offers more control while still maintaining the “natural and comfortable” feel this iconic pick is known for.

This, combined with the original’s “memory and durability,” delivers “smooth, warm tones” reminiscent of high-quality nylon. As Dunlop sums it up, these new picks guarantee “the ultimate playability.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dunlop) (Image credit: Dunlop)

The Tortex Flex X Pick is now available at all Dunlop partner retailers, with a Player’s Pack priced at $5.49.

Just in time for NAMM 2025, Dunlop is also launching several exciting products: the Peter Frampton Vintage Jazz Teardrop Pick, which replicates the unique design he used on his records; a special edition of the Matt Heafy Custom Max-Grip Jazz III, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Trivium’s Ascendancy; and the Flow Nylon Pick, crafted from a custom nylon blend to enhance the high-performance design of the Flow Pick.

For more information, visit Dunlop.