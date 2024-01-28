NAMM 2024: “The same design as the one Jimi Hendrix wore when he stole the show at a 1967 music festival”: Vintage reissue straps are now a thing: check-out this Dunlop x Authentic Hendrix reproduction of Jimi’s Monterey Pop strap

NAMM 2024: We know guitarists are obsessed with all things vintage – it started with vintage guitars, then amps, pedals, NOS components – and so on, so it was only a matter of time before we saw reissue guitar straps.

Now Dunlop has announced a new addition to its accessory range, in the form of the Jimi Hendrix Pop Festival strap.

The description and title don’t explicitly use the phrase ‘Monterey Pop’, presumably for trademark reasons, but there is no doubt that it is a reproduction of the patterned strap Hendrix paired with his illustrated Monterey Pop Strat in the closing moments of his groundbreaking appearance at the festival.

“This strap bears the same design as the one Jimi Hendrix wore when he stole the show at a 1967 music festival in Monterey,” says Dunlop.

“The very first Jimi Hendrix Experience appearance in the U.S. He made music history when he set his guitar – and the world – on fire, swinging it wildly around until smashing it on the stage floor.”

It’s actually not Dunlop’s first take on the concept – the firm previously teamed up with Authentic Hendrix for a range of five reproduction straps back in 2017, and we’ve had beautiful Fillmore, Live at Maui, Shreveport and the Woodstock-inspired Festival options before.

But, for this writer, Monterey Pop has the most cache out of all of those dates, marking his inimitable and earth-shattering arrival.

Featuring the distinctive bright woven pattern and a chunky metal buckle it certainly sings retro cool – and we want it. Yes, we know we’re falling for marketing and if you hadn’t told us it’s the one Hendrix wore at Monterey, we would not like it anywhere near as much. But… Hendrix.

In all seriousness, though, it’s the latest evidence of a trend we’re seeing spread more widely across the show this year, with an emergence of small and very affordable artist-endorsed signature products (see Dunlop’s new signature picks, for example).

Similar to the avalanche of new pickup gear we saw last NAMM (a cheaper way to change your tone than a new guitar), this feels like a response to the average guitarist having to tighten their purse strings over the last few months.

Or, maybe, it’s just a nice strap...

(Image credit: Dunlop)

The Dunlop Authentic Hendrix Pop Festival Strap is available February 1 for an MSRP of $41.99. For more more information, head to Dunlop.

To keep up to speed with all new gear releases, visit our NAMM 2024 news guide and NAMM 2024 live blog.