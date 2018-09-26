Eagles Announce 'Legacy' Career-Spanning CD and LP Box Sets

The Eagles have announced the release of Legacy, a comprehensive 12-CD/DVD/Blu-ray set spanning the band’s entire career.

Legacy will be released on November 2 in two versions. The first boasts 12 CDs and includes the band’s seven studio albums and three live albums, as well as a compilation of singles and b-sides and two concert videos, Hell Freezes Over (DVD) and Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne (Blu-ray). A vinyl version of Legacy features all the music from the CDs on 15 LPs, but without the two concert videos. Both sets are housed in deluxe slipcases and accompanied by a 54-page hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos, memorabilia and artwork.

Grammy-winning mastering engineer Bob Ludwig remastered Hell Freezes Over and Millennium Concert especially for Legacy. Both albums—along with several tracks from the singles and b-sides compilation—are being released on vinyl for the first time ever as part of this collection, save for a small European vinyl pressing of Hell Freezes Over around its original release in 1994. In addition, the double-album Eagles Live is making its long-awaited return to vinyl in this set after being out of print for decades.

Legacy CD/DVD/Blu-ray Listing:

Eagles (1972)

Desperado (1973)

On the Border (1974)

One of These Nights (1975)

Hotel California (1976)

The Long Run (1979)

Eagles Live - Double LP (1980)

Hell Freezes Over - Double LP (1994)

Millennium Concert - Double LP (2000)

Long Road Out of Eden - Double LP (2007)

Single and B-Sides (2018)

1. "Take It Easy" (Single Version)

2. "Get You in the Mood" (Non-LP B Side)

3. "Outlaw Man" (Single Version)

4. "Best of My Love" (Single Version)

5. "One of These Nights" (Single Edit)

6. "Lyin' Eyes" (Single Edit)

7. "Take It to the Limit" (Single Edit)

8. "Please Come Home For Christmas"

9. "Funky New Year"

10. "Hole in the World"

DVD: Hell Freezes Over (1994)

Blu-ray: Farewell Tour: Live From Melbourne (2005)

Legacy LP Listing:

