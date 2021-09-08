Earthbound Audio says pedal brand is on "indefinite hold" and launches fundraiser after home is devastated by Ida floods

The New Jersey pedal builder and founder of Earthbound Audio says he has been forced to put the brand on “indefinite hold” after his home was flooded in the wake of storm Ida.

Mark from Earthbound is based in Lambertville, New Jersey and posted an update on Instagram, telling followers:

“Earthbound Audio is on indefinite hold. Wednesday evening tropical storm Ida devastated many areas of NJ & PA, including my town. I arrived home around 6:30 pm to a flooded mudroom and small pool of water in the main living room. Within 10 minutes the doors had burst open & over four feet of water filled the living room.”

Mark continues to explain that, fortunately, his dogs were safe upstairs, while “after I took a shoulder level dip into the pool of brown water I had our cat Flora back to safety on the second floor.”

The pictures on Instagram show the extent of the damage to the interior and exterior of Mark and partner Katie’s residence.

“We don't know when we will be able to return to the house,” says Mark in the post. “Katie & I are fortunate to have a group of amazing friends helping us clean up and figure out a temporary living situation.

“I don't know when & I can't even offer a guess at this point but Earthbound Audio will return.”

In the meantime, if you want to do something to help, friends of Mark and Katie have setup a GoFundMe page, to help them get back on their feet.

It’s currently very near its target, so perhaps a few donations from pedal fans can push it over the top…