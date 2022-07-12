EarthQuaker Devices unveils special edition Plumes overdrive to raise money for Akron elementary school

EarthQuaker Devices has teamed up with Save The Music, Akron Public Schools and the Firestone High School Class of 1972 to release a limited-edition Plumes overdrive pedal.

Sold exclusively via Reverb, the new-look Plumes has been unveiled in an effort to raise funds for an underserved Akron elementary public school, which will receive new musical instruments and a music curriculum.

The fundraising campaign is being championed by the Firestone High School class of ‘72, who will be celebrating their 50th reunion this year. To commemorate the milestone, members of the organizing committee have partnered with Save The Music (opens in new tab) with the aim of raising $20,000.

Save The Music is a foundation that works to provide music education to the more than five million American public school children who currently do not have access to it through instrument donations and teaching support.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices ) Image 1 of 3

The aesthetically enhanced Plumes pedal features a custom artwork that depicts Akron’s Firestone High School Falcon mascot.

Otherwise, it’s the same pedal that we dubbed an “outstanding dynamic, organic and natural-sounding overdrive” in our review of the regular edition.

That means it promises to provide a range of contemporary Tube Screamer-style sounds by way of three distinct voices, JFET operational amplifiers and increased input impedance.

In practice, a central toggle switch flicks between Symmetrical LED Clipping, No Clipping and Asymmetrical Silicon Diode Clipping, all of which are tweaked by Level, Gain and Tone knobs.

As such, the Plumes is said to be suitable for everything from a classic Screamer tone, a soft clean boost and a crunchy, British tube amp-inspired sound.

The Firestone-emblazoned Plumes is available to order now via Reverb for $99, and is estimated to start shipping on August 10. Reverb will be waiving all selling fees, meaning all proceeds will be donated to Save The Music to benefit Akron Public Schools.

Of the fundraiser, Firestone Class of '72 member Steve Schwartz said, “I think a musical education is vital. I don't know what I would be like, where I would be, what I would be doing if I didn't have music in my life.

“I was lucky enough to be able to take trumpet lessons from an early age,” he continued, “and that solidified my love for music. Any time you can develop a positive situation, such as a love for anything, that's a good thing, and that's what we want to see out of this fundraising event.”

Fellow Firestone alumni Aletha Anthe Shipley added, “I think every child should have that experience, no matter their level of skill, something that is not academic but can help bring their creativity alive.”

Alongside the Plumes pedal, the Firestone fundraiser will be releasing ebook titled Akron Rocks: A Salute to the City, which features historical information about talented and industrious Akronites. The pages include mention of numerous creatives, including Chrissie Hynde.

See EarthQuaker Devices (opens in new tab) for more information on the project; to preorder the Plumes, head over to Reverb (opens in new tab).