“I said, ‘The winner is…’ and pulled a piece of paper out of my pocket – and said, ‘Edward… uh… Van Halen!’” Unseen footage of Eddie Van Halen and Leslie West's onstage jams and backstage hangs has been unearthed

In 2002, Eddie Van Halen joined Mountain on and offstage – and cameras were there to capture the moment

Left-Musician Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at their dress rehearsal for family and friends at the Forum on February 8, 2012 in Inglewood, California; Right-Leslie West during the 7th Jammy Awards at the WaMu Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 8, 2008 in New York City
(Image credit: Left-Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Right-)

Footage of Eddie Van Halen jamming with Mountain's Leslie West and Corky Laing at an LA club has found its way online. The nine-minute clip shows Van Halen joining Mountain onstage at the House of Blues in West Hollywood back in August 2002.

The professionally shot footage shows behind-the-scenes clips of the two Mountain members with Eddie Van Halen, an interview with Leslie West, and an onstage rendition of Never In My Life, from the 1970 Mountain album Climbing.

