“Everything that allowed us to function as a band is gone”: Danish prog-metal band suffers devastating loss after all their gear is destroyed in a fire

Danish-Swedish prog-metal band VOLA have suffered a devastating loss after a fire broke out at Nettolager, a storage facility in Copenhagen where their equipment was stored. While no member was injured, the majority of their gear was destroyed by the fire.

“Everything that allowed us to function as a band is gone. This was the whole infrastructure behind VOLA,” the band writes on social media.

“Instruments, touring rigs, audio and monitoring systems, recording equipment, merch, vinyl, and years of accumulated tools built specifically for this project. Among the items lost are those that cannot be replaced, not to mention the immense time it takes to build these racks and systems.

“Members of our crew lost essential tools required to do their work. Rebuilding even a minimal live setup also means enabling our front-of-house team to continue working and earning a living. This project has always been bigger than the people on stage.”

In light of the news, the band set up a GoFundMe – which also includes an extensive list of the equipment lost – with any funds raised going “directly toward replacing essential gear, rebuilding the live system, and getting us ready to play live again.

“If you want to support us, the best ways are to buy tickets, buy merchandise, or contribute here if you are able. Sharing this page also helps more than you think,” the band's statement continues.

Founded in 2006, VOLA are a Danish-Swedish quartet – comprised of guitarist/vocalist Asger Mygind, keyboardist Martin Werner, bassist Nicolai Mogensen and drummer Adam Janzi – that combines electronic elements with prog and pop-infused metal.

The band have four albums under their belt, with the latest being 2024’s Friend of a Phantom, and are scheduled to kick off a tour in February, with shows in Japan and Australia.

For more information, head to GoFundMe.