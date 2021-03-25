Eddie Van Halen-owned and -played Peavey Wolfgang goes up for auction

One of Eddie Van Halen's personal Peavey Wolfgang electric guitars has gone up for private auction.

The guitar was reportedly ordered by Eddie to play at an event in Bel Air, California on behalf of the House of Petals.

You can see footage of one jam from 2006 below.

The 2006/07 Peavey EVH Wolfgang Special boasts a Tobacco Sunburst quilted maple top and basswood body.

Features include a Peavey licensed Floyd Rose tremolo with a D-Tuna, a pair of Peavey/EVH-designed direct-mount humbuckers and an oil-finished hard rock maple neck with dual graphite reinforcement rods.

According to the website eddievanhalenguitars.com, Eddie signed and gifted the guitars to House of Petals owner Joey House with the insignia House of Petals, Editions #1 and #2.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: eddievanhalenguitars.com) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: eddievanhalenguitars.com)

Guitar #1 is being auctioned in an online sealed bid, and includes a matching signed case and one of Eddie's guitar picks.

The auction runs from March 25 at 8:00 AM PST until March 31 at 12:00 PM PST.

For more information, head to eddievanhalenguitars.com.