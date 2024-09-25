“The guitar I wanted to play did not exist. What I wanted was a cross between a Gibson and a Fender”: New Eddie Van Halen documentary traces the guitar journey that led him to create the Frankenstein – and it's narrated by the man himself

By
published

From Van Halen's first $40 Teisco Del Ray to the Univox 12-string that featured Eddie's first successful mod, The Journey to Frankenstein tells the story of the instruments that came before one of the most legendary guitars of all time

RAINBOW THEATRE Photo of Eddie VAN HALEN and VAN HALEN, Eddie Van Halen performing on stage, full length
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Redferns via Getty Images)

A new mini-documentary charting Eddie Van Halen’s pre-Frankenstein electric guitar journey has been released online.

Masterminded by Simon Alkin and narrated by old audio of Van Halen himself, The Journey to Frankenstein tells the stories of the guitars that helped carry the late guitar god’s early musical career, before he eventually sparked his lifelong affinity for Frankie.

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.