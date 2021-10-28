Electro-Harmonix ups its pitch-shifting pedal IQ with the Intelligent Harmony Machine

Electro-Harmonix has announced its latest stompbox, and one that fills a gap in its pitch-shifting pedal lineup, the Intelligent Harmony Machine.

While EHX’s existing Pitch Fork+ and POG2 could shift notes anywhere between two octaves up or down, the Intelligent Harmony Machine has the ability to generate single-note diatonic (aka ‘smart’) harmonies in a key of your choosing. A trio of two-note settings are also on hand for more advanced three-part leads (3rd up + 5th up, 3rd up + 7th up and perfect 5th up + octave up).

But that’s not all: in ‘Poly Override’ mode, the pedal doubles as a conventional polyphonic pitch-shifter in the vein of EHX’s existing efforts, spanning an octave up and octave down, and all harmonies in between.

Controls include a Key knob and associated Sharp switch, plus a Major/Minor switch, as well as Mix, Volume, Interval and that all-important Poly Override button.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

There’s also a Momentary button, which allows the pedal’s footswitch to be engaged for short bursts of pitch-shifting, plus a separate jack for the dry-out signal – good news for anyone in the market for some Royal Blood style octave-embiggened amp-splitting, all from a single pedal.

All these functions are in evidence in the pedal’s demo at the hands of the ever-inventive Bill Ruppert, who tackles classics from Cream and Steely Dan, as well as – yes! – the Top Gear theme tune (aka The Allman Brothers’ Jessica).

The Intelligent Harmony Machine encroaches on similar sonic territory to Boss’s longstanding PS-6 Harmonist, but there are certainly enough tweaks here to entice EHX fans.

A typically enthusiastic soundbite from EHX head honcho and industry legend Mike Matthews reads, “We designed the new Intelligent Harmony Machine for the player who craves maximum power, but in a minimal footprint. You’ll dig its sweet, musical tone and spotless tracking!”

Let’s hope so, Mike. The Intelligent Harmony Machine is available now for $230, including an EHX 9V power supply.

Hop on over to EHX for extra info.

It marks the company’s latest enticing release, following the announcement of what must surely be one of this year’s must-have pedals, the Nano Deluxe Memory Man delay.