Eight-Piece Austin Band Brownout Cover Black Sabbath's "The Wizard" — Listen

Black Sabbath covers are nothing new — but a new cover of "The Wizard" that was premiered by usatoday.com is unique enough to merit a listen or nine.

The band, Brownout, is an eight-piece Austin outfit that respects Sabbath's melodies and big sound, but they also add a bit of funk to the mix.

The band's new album, Brownout Presents Brown Sabbath, reinterprets the songs with a horn section, Latin percussion and more. Check out "The Wizard" below — and let us know what you think in the comments below or on Facebook!

"'The Wizard' was the first song we jumped at when we brought the Sabbath idea to life," Brownout's Adrian Quesada told usatoday.com. "It fit Brownout like a glove. You can hear that energy and excitement on the recording."