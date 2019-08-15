Electro-Harmonix crams 11 modulation effects into one pedal with the Mod 11 Modulator

Electro-Harmonix has built on its range of feature-packed compact pedals with the launch of the Mod 11 Modulator.

The Mod 11 boasts - yep, you guessed it - 11 different types of modulation, with a footswitch that offers momentary and standard latching switching, as well as built-in tap tempo.

EHX provides a handy list of the 11 effects types, which span your typical tremolo, chorus and phase options, up to extreme filters and a bonkers stepped pitch mode:

TREM – Tremolo modulates your signal’s volume. Selectable modes allow your playing envelope to control modulation rate or depth. HARM– Harmonic tremolo. The signal is split into high and low frequency bands and modulated between the two. Selectable modes allow your playing envelope to control modulation rate or depth. VIBR – Vibrato modulates your instrument’s pitch. Selectable modes allow your playing envelope to control modulation rate or depth. UNI – pays homage to the classic Univibe®. Includes “Chorus” and “Vibrato” modes plus added overdrive CHORUS ­­– Warbling, doubling, chorus effect like the EHX Small Clone. Extra modes include tri-chorus and bass chorus effects ROTARY – Rotary speaker cabinet simulation. Extra functionality includes overdrive plus envelope control over rotation speed FLANGE – Flanging with modes for both additive and subtractive flanger. Multiple LFO shapes, including envelope follower TZF – Through Zero Flanger. A flanger effect that crosses through the “zero point” of the sweep where the modulated delayed signal meets back with the dry signal. Modes for both additive and subtractive flanger, plus barber-pole flanger PHASE – Choose from 4, 6, or 8 stage phaser. Multiple LFO shapes including envelope follower PITCH – Modulated pitch shifter. Select your main pitch shift and modulate around it. Extra functionality includes a dry blend and stepped pitch modes FILT – Modulated filter effects like those on classic analog synths. Low Pass, High Pass and Band Pass. Multiple LFO shapes available including a Q-Tron style envelope follower

Like the Canyon delay pedal and Oceans 11 reverb pedal, there are a host of ‘hidden’ parameters, accessed via a Secondary Knob Mode.

We’ve seen plenty of multi-modulation pedals over the years - with the likes of Mooer’s Mod Factory and the Strymon Mobius covering both ends of the budget - but we reckon EHX could have something special here.

The Mod 11 is available now for $151 - see Electro-Harmonix for more info.