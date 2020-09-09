Elite Acoustics’ D6-8 Pro is a Bluetooth-equipped acoustic amp with a six-channel mixer

Elite Acoustics has introduced the D6-8 Pro acoustic guitar amp, loaded with a six-channel digital mixer and Bluetooth.

The 80-watt amplifier incorporates the same DSP engine as Elite’s D6-8 battery-powered acoustic amp, while also offering a full-featured programmable digital mixer with effects and color display.

The mixer comes with compressor, gate, mid sweepable EQ, high pass filter, notch filter and phase reverse for each of the four Class-A solid-state mic pre-amps.

Other features include two high Z, four mic (with +48V phantom power) and six line inputs, independent effects on each channel, a three-band EQ, Bluetooth streaming and an eight-inch woofer and one-inch tweeters.

The D6-8 PRO weighs in at 18 pounds and is available for $899. For more information, head to Elite Acoustics.