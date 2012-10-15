Elixir Strings, Ibanez and Roland Announce Bass-tober Gear Giveaway

Elixir Strings, Ibanez and Roland are celebrating the release of Elixir Strings for Bass by giving away bass gear during October. The sweepstakes will take place online through October 31. Just enter on Elixir Strings' Facebook page.

You can enter to win a grand prize including an Ibanez SR4000E bass with Satin Oil Finish, a Roland Cube-20XL Bass Amp, 10 sets of Elixir Strings for bass, a leather bass strap, an Elixir Strings bass T-shirt, an Elixir Strings tumbler and a one-year subscription to Bass Player magazine.

In addition to the grand prize winner, there will be three second prize winners who will win 10 sets of Elixir Strings for bass, a leather bass strap, Elixir Strings bass T-shirt and Elixir Strings tumbler and a one-year subscription to Bass Player magazine.

For more details on the promotion, visit www.Facebook.com/ElixirStrings.