“We’ve only changed the strings one time”: Travis Barker reveals the bass he uses on everything he records
The Blink-182 drummer and producer has made a revelation about a go-to bass that has proved perfect for almost every record he's produced
Blink-182 drummer and pop punk production whizz Travis Barker is the latest subject of Reverb's ongoing My Career Through Gear video series, and while chatting with the online retailer, has revealed that he is come to rely on a bass gifted to him by none other than Green Day’s Mike Dirnt in almost every session he’s produced.
Barker built his Waiting Studio to provide a one-stop shop for all of the band's needs; they can record albums, rehearse for tours, shoot videos, play basketball, and ride BMXs all under one roof.
But the fun isn't just for his band: everyone from Willow, Machine Gun Kelly, and Avril Lavigne has recorded with Barker, and there's one bass guitar that is used on virtually every track he works on, despite the fact it’s not been seen much for over 20 years.
“It’s called the star bass,” he says, admitting that it has “a pretty generic name”. But comes from far less generic circumstances.
As Barker explains in Reverb’s clip, it dates back to Blink-182’s 2002 Pop Disaster tour, which they co-headlined with Green Day, supported by the likes of Jimmy Eat World and Simple Plan.
“Me, Mike [Dirnt, bass], and Billy Joe [Amstrong, guitar] from Green Day would jam all the time,” Barker relays.
“At the end of the tour Mike was like, ‘Dude, I want to give you this bass!’ It was so cool. Who knew it was going to be something that's used every day in the studio?
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“I gave him a snare drum in return. Anything – besides pretty much a Blink album because Mark has so many basses that he's really in love with – was recorded with this bass.”
So what makes the bass so special?
“We've only changed the strings one time and we go to it ‘case it's kind of dead-sounding, in a great way,” he reveals. “It doesn't poke through too much, it's not too bright.”
One of Tom DeLonge's signature Gibson ES-335 models, with its striking brown and cream colorway, is his go-to recording guitar – although it like has its strings changed at least a little more often.
“I’ve had it [since] forever, since when these came [in 2006], out he gave me it. I've used it on a bunch of stuff,” he smiles. It doesn’t look like he’s been gifted one of DeLonge’s standout Fender Starcaster guitars, though. Perhaps he’ll have to wait until Christmas...
Over in the Blink gear camp, last year Tom DeLonge revived a super-rare prototype that predates the original Fender Tom DeLonge signature Stratocaster.
While on the bass front, there has been some Fender love for Mark Hoppus too, who has combined Jaguar, Precision, and Jazz Bass parts on his new Fender signature model.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“Any bass guitar for under $250 with this sort of pedigree…how can you go wrong?” Sterling By Music Man Intro Series StingRay Ray2 review
“Technically, it’s for sale – I’ve priced it at a point where I hope nobody will ever buy it because I know I’ll never see another”: Why the 1960s Fender Bass VI is a tone machine that (almost) defies categorization