“We’ve only changed the strings one time”: Travis Barker reveals the bass he uses on everything he records

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist, Bass Player ) published

The Blink-182 drummer and producer has made a revelation about a go-to bass that has proved perfect for almost every record he's produced

Travis Barker Star Bass
(Image credit: Reverb)

Blink-182 drummer and pop punk production whizz Travis Barker is the latest subject of Reverb's ongoing My Career Through Gear video series, and while chatting with the online retailer, has revealed that he is come to rely on a bass gifted to him by none other than Green Day’s Mike Dirnt in almost every session he’s produced.

Barker built his Waiting Studio to provide a one-stop shop for all of the band's needs; they can record albums, rehearse for tours, shoot videos, play basketball, and ride BMXs all under one roof.

But the fun isn't just for his band: everyone from Willow, Machine Gun Kelly, and Avril Lavigne has recorded with Barker, and there's one bass guitar that is used on virtually every track he works on, despite the fact it’s not been seen much for over 20 years.

“It’s called the star bass,” he says, admitting that it has “a pretty generic name”. But comes from far less generic circumstances.

As Barker explains in Reverb’s clip, it dates back to Blink-182’s 2002 Pop Disaster tour, which they co-headlined with Green Day, supported by the likes of Jimmy Eat World and Simple Plan.

“Me, Mike [Dirnt, bass], and Billy Joe [Amstrong, guitar] from Green Day would jam all the time,” Barker relays.

“At the end of the tour Mike was like, ‘Dude, I want to give you this bass!’ It was so cool. Who knew it was going to be something that's used every day in the studio?

“I gave him a snare drum in return. Anything – besides pretty much a Blink album because Mark has so many basses that he's really in love with – was recorded with this bass.”

So what makes the bass so special?

“We've only changed the strings one time and we go to it ‘case it's kind of dead-sounding, in a great way,” he reveals. “It doesn't poke through too much, it's not too bright.”

Travis Barker's Studio Is a Punk Rock Oasis | My Career Through Gear - YouTube Travis Barker's Studio Is a Punk Rock Oasis | My Career Through Gear - YouTube
Watch On

One of Tom DeLonge's signature Gibson ES-335 models, with its striking brown and cream colorway, is his go-to recording guitar – although it like has its strings changed at least a little more often.

“I’ve had it [since] forever, since when these came [in 2006], out he gave me it. I've used it on a bunch of stuff,” he smiles. It doesn’t look like he’s been gifted one of DeLonge’s standout Fender Starcaster guitars, though. Perhaps he’ll have to wait until Christmas...

It's dead-sounding, in a great way. It doesn't poke through too much, it's not too bright

Travis Barker

Over in the Blink gear camp, last year Tom DeLonge revived a super-rare prototype that predates the original Fender Tom DeLonge signature Stratocaster.

While on the bass front, there has been some Fender love for Mark Hoppus too, who has combined Jaguar, Precision, and Jazz Bass parts on his new Fender signature model.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about bass guitars
Sterling StingRay 2 bass

“Any bass guitar for under $250 with this sort of pedigree…how can you go wrong?” Sterling By Music Man Intro Series StingRay Ray2 review
1960s Fender Bass VI: the cult six-string electric bass guitar has been reissued by Fender for its Vintera II series – the originals remain tone machines, and these finishes are particularly rare.

“Technically, it’s for sale – I’ve priced it at a point where I hope nobody will ever buy it because I know I’ll never see another”: Why the 1960s Fender Bass VI is a tone machine that (almost) defies categorization
Sean Rowe

“It sounds church-organy if you’re just playing acoustic… then you add the dollar bill and the pen and it sounds like a steel drum”: Songwriter Sean Rowe on tonal experiments, modding acoustics – and why he keeps wearing out his Takamine dreadnoughts
See more latest
Most Popular
A pack of guitar strings, brass guitar slide, and clip on tuner on a yellow background
Guitar deals are thin on the ground in Amazon’s Spring Sale but if you need accessories, I’ve found 6 deals that are well worth checking out
Gibson Les Paul Standard Double Trouble
“The covers are off and it's time to rock ’n’ roll”: Gibson's Double Trouble Les Pauls offer time machine takes on ’50s and ’60s models, with faded nitro finishes – and a cheeky nod to its dispute with DiMarzio
Melissa Etheridge plays a Fender Thinline Telecaster and performs &quot;Piece of My Heart&quot; at the 2005 Grammys
“She walked in and said, ‘My wife is Melissa Etheridge. She has cancer. I want to get her something special’”: Melissa Etheridge on how she came to own a “museum quality” Fender from Norman's Rare Guitars – which she played at the 2005 Grammys
Kirk Hammett shreds his ESP Mummy onstage in Vienna, Austria
“Is he gonna call Eddie Van Halen a boomer?” Kirk Hammett weighs in on Tim Henson and the boomer bends controversy
A Benson Amps Deep Sea Diver Fuzz-Echo pedal sits atop a burgundy mist metallica Jazzmaster
“Simply put, it has become the most interesting and versatile pedal on my board”: Benson Amps and Deep Sea Diver guitarist Jessica Dobson launch the Fuzz-Echo pedal
Old Blood Noise Endeavours Black Fountain Stereo Delay
“Building on the pedal that put OBNE on the map”: Old Blood Noise Endeavors turns its flagship oil-can delay into a dark and mysterious “multi-tool”
Lindsay Ell performs at the Lasso Montreal festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 19, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec
“I didn’t even know what we would play. He would just be like, ‘Honey, we’re in G.’ And I’d be like, ‘Okay, here we go’”: When she was just a teenager, Lindsay Ell was playing blues with Buddy Guy – and being mentored by Randy Bachman
Kiss 1984
“I’ve always missed being in Kiss”: Kiss announce unmasked Vegas show with former guitarist Bruce Kulick, as Gene Simmons postpones 17 solo dates
Left-Jason Sinay performs onstage during The Jubilee - A Celebration of Jerry Garcia presented by The Bluegrass Situation at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California; Right-Neil Young performs at the Autism Speaks Light Up The Blues 6 Concert at The Greek Theatre on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
“I looked out into the audience and saw Neil Young sitting in the middle – I froze”: How Mike Campbell sideman Jason Sinay ended up playing with his hero after spotting him in the crowd
Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper
“It licked me!” Nita Strauss gets licked in the face by Alice Cooper's snake while playing – but doesn't drop a note