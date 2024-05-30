“I blew up. I had tears in my eyes because I was so upset. I grabbed the guitar, and I just ripped through it”: Elliot Easton on the emotional rollercoaster that helped him record one of his most iconic guitar solos

By
Contributions from
published

The Cars guitarist was particularly proud of the part he wrote, but was reduced to tears by his bandmates' initial reaction

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Elliot Easton, founding member of The Cars, performs onstage during The Wild Honey Foundation, Lenny Kaye & Rhino Present, A 50th Anniversary All-Star Celebration Of The Nuggets Compilation Album at Alex Theatre on May 19, 2023 in Glendale, California
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Elliot Easton’s guitar solo in The Cars’ Touch and Go is widely regarded as one of his finest ever lead efforts, but – as is the case with some examples of electric guitar brilliance – its conception wasn’t exactly straightforward.

In an upcoming interview with Guitar World, Easton looks back on how one of his all-time greatest guitar solos came to be, and recalled how he labored over the effort over the course of a few evenings – only for his bandmates to rebuff his idea.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

