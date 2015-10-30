ELO Premiere New Song, "One Step at a Time"

Earlier today, Jeff Lynne premiered another new ELO song, "One Step at a Time." You can hear it below.

"One Step at a Time" is the third song from the upcoming ELO album, Alone in the Universe, to hit YouTube. It follows When I Was a Boy," which was released last month, and "When the Night Comes," which we premiered October 15.

The new album, ELO's first since 2001's Zoom (which features some of the last guitar work to be recorded by George Harrison), will be released November 13 via Columbia Records.

It's available for preorder now.