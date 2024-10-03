“He said, ‘Caleb, I like what you're doing. I've got all this work lined up for Jimmy Page, but he doesn't want to do it anymore’”: How Elton John and Hall & Oates guitarist Caleb Quaye inherited the Led Zeppelin legend’s studio work

To say that Caleb Quaye has had just “an illustrious career” would be an understatement. The English guitarist has played with the who’s who of the music industry, sessioning for Elton John, Mick Jagger, Pete Townshend, and Hall & Oates, to name a mere few. However, it was thanks to a certain Jimmy Page dropping out of studio work at the last minute that Quaye's playing became imprinted on some of rock's most iconic tracks.

Quaye recalls how a friend of his, singer-songwriter Billy Nicholls, was signed to Rolling Stones manager Andrew Oldham's Immediate label. As luck would have it, Quaye had helped Nicholls engineer some demos, so when the latter eventually recorded his first album, he enlisted Quaye to play on it.

(Image credit: Tom Hill/WireImage/Getty Images)

“Back then, everything was union musicians, and there was a contractor in the studio, David Katz, and his brother, Charlie. Charlie would be the booker for the strings, and David would be the rhythm section,” Quaye says in an upcoming Guitar World interview.

“I was there on a rhythm section date. After we finished, David said to me, the new kid on the block – I was maybe 16 – and he said, ‘Caleb, I like what you're doing. I've got all this work lined up for Jimmy Page, but he doesn't want to do it anymore.’ Jimmy was a top studio guy, but he had a meltdown, got fed up, left, and joined the Yardbirds.”

After this fateful day, Quaye landed a studio contract, and inherited all the work Page had lined up for him. However, he clarifies that he was never pressured to measure up to the future Zeppelin guitarist's sound and style. “I was free to do it as I would do it. Nobody ever said, ‘We need you to play like Jimmy,’” he clarifies.

The Ocean - Caleb Quaye and The Faculty - YouTube Watch On

“Like most sessions, if there was something specific written in the arrangement, they'd ask me to play that. But outside of that, I was free to do it as I wanted.”

Speaking of Jimmy Page, the Zeppelin and Yardbirds guitarist recently opened up about his guitar journey at an event honoring his contribution to music and philanthropy at Washington D.C.’s British Embassy.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Guitar World's full interview with Caleb Quaye will be published later this month.