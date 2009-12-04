Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck Announce North American Dates

On the heels of a stunning collaboration in Tokyo, Japan, last February and after the announcement of two sold-out shows at the 02 Arena in London in February 2010, Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton announced today an eagerly anticipated set of shows in the U.S. and Canada. U.S. audiences recently saw Jeff Beck’s guitar mastery at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 25th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden. Beck’s 40-minute set with guests such as Sting, Buddy Guy and Billy Gibbons along with a blistering rendition of “Superstition” in Stevie Wonder’s set received strong critical acclaim.

The Beck-Clapton collaboration will undoubtedly be one of the must see shows of this decade, where the artists will perform together and apart. The duo have shared the stage at Festivals and benefits previously, but the Japan shows at the Saitama Super Arena marked the first time they had shared the bill at a major arena. Both artists admitted to having a fantastic time on stage together and press gave rave reviews. The concerts were so spectacular for the musicians and fans alike, that the two decided to team up again at London’s prestigious 02 Arena and have quickly followed suit with the U.S. and Canadian dates.

February 18 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

February 21 Toronto, Canada Air Canada Center

February 22 Montreal, Canada Bell Center

"Eric and I played together in Japan earlier this year and had a blast. Since then we have been in regular contact and talked about doing a similar show for our fans. Looking forward to the shows in 2010,” said Jeff Beck.

“I’ve always considered Jeff Beck to be one of the finest guitar players around. He’s a friend, a great guy, and a truly gifted musician. We had such a fun time in Japan that it seemed natural to play together again,” said Eric Clapton.

Both Beck and Clapton have long and prestigious musical careers with countless honors and awards to their names. Beck has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice and Clapton is the only artist to be inducted three times. Their musical paths are linked together by the Yardbirds – a band that Clapton left in 1965 and his replacement, ironically, was Jeff Beck. Since those days, Beck and Clapton have remained friends, but have only performed together a few times over the years for an occasional song at a charity event. Now, more than 40 years after the Yardbirds disbanded, the two will join together on the same stage. The duo has said that no exact set list has been discussed but they plan to each do their own respective sets followed by a joint set that is expected to be longer than their first shows in Japan.

Jeff Beck’s recent release, Live at Ronnie Scotts DVD, has gone Platinum in USA, Canada and Japan. Beck is currently recording his first studio album in five years in London with Trevor Horne and Steve Lipson producing. Eric Clapton’s recent release Crossroads Guitar Festival DVD has gone multi-Platinum in the U.S. Clapton also just completed a sold-out North American tour with former Blind Faith band member Steve Winwood.