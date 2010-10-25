Eric Johnson to Release New Full-Length

Guitarist Eric Johnson has announced the release of his sixth studio album, Up Close, on his own Vortexan Music label (via EMI Distribution) on December 7th 2010. The 15-track disc presents 14 new Johnson compositions plus his version of the Electric Flag song “Texas,” and features guest appearances by fellow master players Jimmie Vaughan and Sonny Landreth on guitar and vocals by Steve Miller, Johnny Lang and Lyrical themes of reflection, emotional revelations, personal growth and fulfillment are underscored on the album by Johnson’s most daring, urgent, progressive and at times raw and fervent guitar work to date.
- “I decided to let go a bit and allow things to happen and just go with the flow,” explains Johnson of his approach to the album. “I like my work to have a high proficiency, but I also wanted to go for the energy and magic of the performances.” He precedes the album’s release with a special acoustic Guitar Masters tour alongside acclaimed players Peppino D’Agostino and Andy McKee in October, and follows it with his second appearance on the Experience Hendrix tour later this year and another leg of the Guitar Masters tour in January 2011. Lyrical themes of reflection, emotional revelations, personal growth and fulfillment are underscored on the album by Johnson’s most daring, urgent, progres- sive and at times raw and fervent guitar work to date. As with all of Johnson’s work, his all-encompassing style draws from rock, blues, pop, country, jazz and classic to exemplify his stature as “an extraordinary guitar player accessible to ordinary music fans” (Mem
- phis Commercial Appeal).
Track Listing:
1. AWAKEN
2. FATDADDY
3. BRILLIANT ROOM (Malford Milligan -vocal)
4. TEXAS (Steve Miller –vocal, Jimmie Vaughan - guitar)
5. GEM
6. TRAVERSE
7. AUSTIN (Jonny Lang - vocal)
8. SOUL SURPRISE
9. ON THE WAY
10. ARITHMETIC
11. THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN
12. VORTEXAN
13. A CHANGE HAS COME TO ME
14. CHANGE - revisited
15. YOUR BOOK (Sonny Landreth - guitar)
Up Close is energized by Johnson’s continuing focus on broadening and enriching his work “I wanted to bare myself a little further and show myself more,” he says. “I want my music to always grow and have more of a profound meaning and impact.”
Tour dates for the Experience Hendrix Tour are as follows:
Oct. 26 - Pittsburgh - Benedum Theater
Oct. 28 - Toronto, ON - Sony Center
Oct. 29 - Quebec City, QUE - Grand Theatre
Oct. 30 - Montreal, QUE - Place des Arts
Nov. 01 -Ottawa, ON -National Arts Center Southam Hall
Nov. 02 - Buffalo, NY - Center for the Arts
Nov. 03 - Morristown, NJ - Community Theatre
Nov. 04 - Mashantucket, CT - MGM Grand @ Foxwoods
Nov. 06 - Albany, NY - Palace Theater
Nov. 07 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater
Nov. 09 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
Nov. 10 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
Nov. 11 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome
Nov. 12 - Richmond, VA – Landmark Theater
Nov. 13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Caesars Casino
Nov. 16 - Columbus, OH- Palace Theater
Nov. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theater
Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theater
Nov. 19 - Merrilville, IN - Star Plaza Theater
Nov. 20 – Indianapolis – Murat Theatre
For more information, visit www.ericjohnson.com