Eric Johnson to Release New Full-Length

Guitarist Eric Johnson has announced the release of his sixth studio album, Up Close, on his own Vortexan Music label (via EMI Distribution) on December 7th 2010. The 15-track disc presents 14 new Johnson compositions plus his version of the Electric Flag song “Texas,” and features guest appearances by fellow master players Jimmie Vaughan and Sonny Landreth on guitar and vocals by Steve Miller, Johnny Lang and Lyrical themes of reflection, emotional revelations, personal growth and fulfillment are underscored on the album by Johnson’s most daring, urgent, progressive and at times raw and fervent guitar work to date.

“I decided to let go a bit and allow things to happen and just go with the flow,” explains Johnson of his approach to the album. “I like my work to have a high proficiency, but I also wanted to go for the energy and magic of the performances.” He precedes the album’s release with a special acoustic Guitar Masters tour alongside acclaimed players Peppino D’Agostino and Andy McKee in October, and follows it with his second appearance on the Experience Hendrix tour later this year and another leg of the Guitar Masters tour in January 2011. Lyrical themes of reflection, emotional revelations, personal growth and fulfillment are underscored on the album by Johnson’s most daring, urgent, progres- sive and at times raw and fervent guitar work to date. As with all of Johnson’s work, his all-encompassing style draws from rock, blues, pop, country, jazz and classic to exemplify his stature as “an extraordinary guitar player accessible to ordinary music fans” (Mem

phis Commercial Appeal).

Track Listing:

1. AWAKEN

2. FATDADDY

3. BRILLIANT ROOM (Malford Milligan -vocal)

4. TEXAS (Steve Miller –vocal, Jimmie Vaughan - guitar)

5. GEM

6. TRAVERSE

7. AUSTIN (Jonny Lang - vocal)

8. SOUL SURPRISE

9. ON THE WAY

10. ARITHMETIC

11. THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN

12. VORTEXAN

13. A CHANGE HAS COME TO ME

14. CHANGE - revisited

15. YOUR BOOK (Sonny Landreth - guitar)

Up Close is energized by Johnson’s continuing focus on broadening and enriching his work “I wanted to bare myself a little further and show myself more,” he says. “I want my music to always grow and have more of a profound meaning and impact.”

Tour dates for the Experience Hendrix Tour are as follows:

Oct. 26 - Pittsburgh - Benedum Theater

Oct. 28 - Toronto, ON - Sony Center

Oct. 29 - Quebec City, QUE - Grand Theatre

Oct. 30 - Montreal, QUE - Place des Arts

Nov. 01 -Ottawa, ON -National Arts Center Southam Hall

Nov. 02 - Buffalo, NY - Center for the Arts

Nov. 03 - Morristown, NJ - Community Theatre

Nov. 04 - Mashantucket, CT - MGM Grand @ Foxwoods

Nov. 06 - Albany, NY - Palace Theater

Nov. 07 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater

Nov. 09 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

Nov. 10 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Nov. 11 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome

Nov. 12 - Richmond, VA – Landmark Theater

Nov. 13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Caesars Casino

Nov. 16 - Columbus, OH- Palace Theater

Nov. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theater

Nov. 18 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theater

Nov. 19 - Merrilville, IN - Star Plaza Theater

Nov. 20 – Indianapolis – Murat Theatre

For more information, visit www.ericjohnson.com