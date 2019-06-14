Ernie Ball Music Man Unveils June Ball Family Reserve Collection

The Ernie Ball Music Man calls its Ball Family Reserve series "a celebration of the company's heritage in instrument craftsmanship." And truly, these rare pieces are a site to behold. Offered in limited production runs, the BFR collection allows Ernie Ball Music Man to present instruments to the public that were previously reserved for family and artists.

June's collection features the Albert Lee in Electric Shimmer, Axis in Predator Green, and Luke in Shadow Gold. Check them out in the video above, and find out more below.

Albert Lee in Electric Shimmer

This Ball Family Reserve Albert Lee features a dual humbucking mahogany body with a stunning sparkle gold Electric Shimmer finish. Offering all gold hardware, including the instrument's pickup covers, knobs, bridge, and the truss rod wheel. Includes an exquisite figured roasted maple neck with a matching headstock and gold Schaller locking tuners. Limited to 51 pieces worldwide.

Axis in Predator Green

This Axis guitar model features a lightweight African mahogany body with a translucent walnut finish and a 5-bolt sculpted neck joint. Offering a stunning figured quilt maple top which is hand stained with a Predator Green translucent finish. Finished with a satin, roasted figured maple neck with ebony fingerboard and pearl Schaller tuners. Limited to 50 pieces worldwide.

Luke in Shadow Gold

This Ball Family Reserve Luke guitar features a lightweight African mahogany body in an exclusive Shadow Gold sparkle finish. Offering a figured maple neck with ebony fingerboard which is accented by a matching painted headstock and Schaller locking tuners. Each instrument is hand signed by signature artist, Steve Lukather. Limited to 65 pieces worldwide.

To find out more, head over to music-man.com/bfr/june-2019.