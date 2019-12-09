Ernie Ball, the world’s leading manufacturer of guitar strings, musical instruments and accessories, is proud to announce the promotion of Luke Noffke as its new Director of Global Marketing and E-Commerce.

The announcement was made by Brian Ball, the recently promoted CEO of Ernie Ball, and reflects the company’s ongoing focus on strategic leadership expansion and global growth.

Noffke joined Ernie Ball in 2015 as Director of Marketing and helped drive several key initiatives including the building of a best-in-class marketing team, the implementation of a robust global marketing strategy, the complete redesigns of mobile responsive websites for both the Ernie Ball and Ernie Ball Music Man brands.

Noffke was also key to the expansion and execution of the popular Ernie Ball “Golden Pick” program with variants including the Great Gear Giveaway, Live in London with Slash, The Metallica Experience, The Bonamassa Experience, and more, as well as contributing to rapid growth for Ernie Ball’s domestic and international businesses. Additionally, Noffke served as Associate Producer/Marketing Director for the Ernie Ball Pursuit of Tone television series that aired on AT&T U-verse/DirecTV.

Prior to joining the Ernie Ball marketing team, Noffke spent 14 years in numerous roles with continually increasing responsibilities in marketing, sales and business development, including seven years in various digital, social, entertainment, and brand marketing positions at Guitar Center and subsidiary Musician’s Friend. During his tenure, Noffke was an industry pioneer and an early adopter in proving the capabilities and profitability of optimized paid social media ads.

He co-developed the #GCSoundAdvice program, which empowered the expertise of the salesforce at the nearly 300 Guitar Center stores to field customer questions via social media, and was at the forefront of growing and developing the marketing distribution channels for entertainment and artist marketing initiatives, including the award-winning Guitar Center Sessions television show, the At:GC web series, Drum-Off, Singer-Songwriter, Rock Walk, Connections made by Guitar Center and several other key initiatives.

In his new role at Ernie Ball, Noffke will develop and oversee all global marketing strategies and initiatives to further the Ernie Ball brand experience, alongside its creative, merchandising, web, and e-commerce divisions to help drive continued focus on global sales and brand growth, while continuing to strengthen the Ernie Ball culture, the relationship with its dedicated global fan-base, industry-leading product assortment, and key retail partnerships.

“Over the last five years Luke has been hugely instrumental in many of the key marketing and sales initiatives that have propelled both sales and brand awareness," shares Ernie Ball CEO, Brian Ball. "He brings a tremendous skill set to our company and is so far ahead of the curve in all things digital marketing, social, endemic, content, and e-comm. We have high aspirations to continue building our brands, and I know we are in great hands with Luke as the newly appointed leader of our global marketing team.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Brian and the Ernie Ball brand for over 10 years, initially as a strategic marketing partner while at Guitar Center & Musician’s Friend, and then with these last five years helping steer the ship as a member of the Ernie Ball marketing department," Noffke comments. "Having the opportunity to step up and help guide such an industry-leading, iconic, family-owned brand into the next chapter is a tremendous opportunity.”

For more, head over to Ernie Ball.