Ernie Ball’s new Classic Jaquard strap designs aim to secure your guitar in style

Ernie Ball has added to its Classic Jacquard line of polypro guitar straps with 15 new designs.

New offerings include Tangerine Nightmist, Taos Fire Red, Midnight Blizzard, Pink Paisley, Redbird Rising, Winter Rose, Blackjack Red, Olive Canvas, Albuquerque Blue, Peace Love Dove, Alpine Meadow, Premier Paisley, Kaleidoscope Pink and Kaleidoscope Blue, in strap lengths measuring 41 inches to 72 inches.

The straps boast embroidered leather ends and polypropylene webbing and are available now for $19.99.

For more information, head to Ernie Ball.