Looking to power your pedals without weighing down or cluttering up your board? Look no further than Ernie Ball’s new Volt.

The famed guitar string and accessories company’s first entry in the pedalboard power supply arena measures just 90 x 59 x 23mm – “no bigger than a pack of cigarettes," points out Guitar World Tech Editor Paul Riario in the above demo – and features five regulated 9/18V outputs, rated at 300mA apiece.

Now, you may ask: why use an isolated power supply like the Ernie Ball Volt?

Explains Paul, “Poor lighting fixtures, WiFi signals, bad wiring, all of these contribute to ground loops and unwanted noise coming from your pedalboard. Having a clean isolated power supply such as the Volt will remedy that.”

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Among its many useful features, Paul says, the Volt “can accommodate nearly any digital or analog stompbox with clean and reliable power. It has LED status indicators for each input and output. It also has short circuit and thermal protection that safeguards your gear against damage. And because it’s so small it can fit just about anywhere.”

Additionally, the Volt comes with five 1 1/2 foot DC power cables, and multiple Volts can be daisy-chained together for more power.

“For its compact footprint and offering clean and reliable power from its nine volt and 18 volt DC outputs, the Ernie Ball Volt is a must for your pedalboard and pedals,” Paul says.

For more information, head to Ernie Ball.