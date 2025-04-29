Only one day left to save! Guitar Center’s massive Guitar-A-Thon sale is nearly over, but there's still time to score $600 off a Gibson Les Paul, as well as hundreds of Fender, Martin and more

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is here again, and only you only have 1 day left to save! Twice a year, this musical extravaganza rolls into town, and honestly, I can’t help but get a little giddy when I see what epic discounts are included.

Time is seriously running out to bag jaw-dropping price cuts on the crème de la crème of guitar brands, including iconic models from Gibson and Fender as well as tasty acoustics from the legendary Martin and Taylor, and a whole lot more.

Now, let’s be real – with so many deals up for grabs, it can feel overwhelming. But fear not, I’ve done the hard work for you. I’ve scoured the Guitar Center website to handpick some of the absolute best deals.

Whether you’re gearing up for your next gig, prepping for that all-important recording session, or simply think you deserve a little music magic in your life, this sale has something special for everyone.

Below are the 10 guitar products I highly recommend as a professional guitar writer and reviewer – and they all have money off in the Guitar-A-Thon sale.

A standout from this sale is the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V, which has a colossal $600 off. Now, we’ve seen this model crop up in many of Guitar Center’s sales, but it looks particularly handsome in this striking Ocean Water Perimeter finish.

Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul. The Traditional Pro V also sports Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck for a modern playing feel, while the body is weight-relieved, which will make your back very happy, indeed. Spec'd up with an underwound vintage-style neck pickup and overwound Tradbucker pickup in the bridge position, as well as both coil-split or coil-tap, this is a timeless-sounding guitar, capable of reproducing an awe-inspiring amount of tones.

Another of my favorites is the stunning Martin Special GPC Grand Performance, which is a steal at $200 off. Now, this guitar doesn't just look the part, thanks to its all-solid construction; it sounds pretty damn good as well. Equipped with Fishman's MX pickup, this is the ultimate gigging acoustic, in my opinion.

Next up, you can save an impressive $180 on this Fender Player Series Stratocaster HSS Plus Top in limited-edition Blue Burst. Sporting a beautiful flamed maple top and an alder body, this souped-up Strat delivers tons of tone with an HSS pickup configuration, while a 9.5" radius maple fretboard gives it a smooth, comfortable playing feel.

It’s worth noting that the Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon is not just about offering players up to 25% off big-name brands, there are also a slew of exclusive models being launched too.

This includes a rather eye-catching Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow in Purple Burst and a collection of stunning Taylor acoustics that celebrate 60 years of the legendary Guitar Center flagship store on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. The 414ce Studio SEB, 214ce DLX SEB, and GS Mini-e Rosewood SEB feature premium tonewoods, a gorgeous Sunset Edgeburst finish, elegant diamond inlays, gold hardware, and a custom interior label.

But wait, there's more. The Guitar-A-Thon financing offer allows you to buy your dream guitar with 0% interest and 48 equal monthly payments. This is available on qualifying brand purchases made with your Guitar Center Gear Card, though the minimum purchase amount may vary by brand. Additionally, during this period, you can take advantage of the Guitar-A-Thon lessons offer, which provides a free first lesson when you sign up for your first month.

Another exciting feature of this event is the Sweepstake, giving customers a chance to win the ultimate Gibson prize that includes three guitars, an amp, and two pedals, valued at over $10,000. Participants can enter by scanning the QR code on the poster or by visiting the website, where the official rules, prize details, and further information will be available. Lastly, the Guitar-A-Thon repairs offer includes free pickup installation when you purchase an electric guitar or bass pickup.

The Guitar-A-Thon runs from now until 30 April. So you don't have long to get involved. So if something takes your fancy, you're best snapping it up before the offer disappears.