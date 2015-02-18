Erra Premiere "Warrior" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Warrior," the latest music video by Erra.

The track is from their new Sumerian Records EP, Moments of Clarity, which is available now via iTunes. As always, check it out below and tell us what you think of it!

Erra is a four-piece progressive metalcore band from Birmingham, Alabama. The band has toured extensively with the Plot In You, MyChildren, MyBride, Fit For a King and Born of Osiris, and they've performed at the New England Metal and Hardcore Festival, which also featured Anthrax, Hatebreed, Dillinger Escape Plan and Suicidal Tendencies.

For more about Erra, follow them on Facebook.