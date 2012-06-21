European Musical Imports to Distribute Heptode Effect Pedals in North America

European Musical Imports has announced its appointment as the exclusive North American distributor for the Heptode line of guitar effect pedals.

The pedals are hand-built in France utilizing surface mount technology and the very finest components, including two-sided PCB. Heptode prides itself on producing unique circuits that are carefully tweaked for use by today’s players.

The line consists of two pedals that emulate the distortion characteristics and dynamics of a well-known and revered two-channel amplifier. Both include a cabinet simulator switch for direct input to a mixer or computer.

The Deep Crunch and Heavy Tone are now available to American guitarists at selected dealers.

For details, visit europeanmusical.com.