Former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds dies aged 51 following fatal motorcycle accident

Brent Hinds has died at the age of 51 following a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred earlier this week in Atlanta.

News of Hinds’ death was reported by Atlanta News First, which initially confirmed an individual had died as a result of the accident on Wednesday (August 20) night. A report from Fulton County medical examiner’s office later identified Hinds as the deceased.

According to the police report, the accident took place at around 11:35pm on Wednesday night. Hinds was killed while riding a Harley Davidson when the driver of a BMX SUV failed to yield while making a turn at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard.

“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male who was involved in the collision,” the report reads. “The male appeared to be operating a Harley Davidson during the time of collision. The investigation remains active at this time.”

News of Hinds’ sudden and tragic death has been met with an outpouring of tributes, with the likes of Zach Myers and Adam Jones all honoring the memory of one of metal’s most singular guitar players.

Born in 1974, Hinds is best known for his work with Mastodon, which he co-founded in 2000 with Bill Kelliher, Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor. Through his work with the band – with whom he recently parted ways – Hinds established himself as one of the standout metal players of his time.

His former Mastodon bandmates have expressed their “unfathomable sadness and grief” over the news.

“We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many,” they posted on social media.

This is a developing story.