Evanescence Top Charts with Self-Titled Third Album

Edging out Adele and Five Finger Death Punch for the No. 1 spot on the charts this week are Evanescence, who moved over 127,000 copies of their new, self-titled album in its first week on sale.

We caught up with Amy Lee and guitarists Terry Balsamo and Troy McLawhorn recently to talk gear and their new album, and you can read the full chat here.

