Eve To Adam Guitarist Gaurav Bali Picks His Top 10 Favorite Guitarists

In anticipation of their new album, Banquet for a Starving Dog, Eve To Adam guitarist Gaurav Bali has compiled a list of his top 10 favorite guitarists of all time.

Banquet for a Starving Dog will hit stores on September 13. The album marks the band's first release since 2006's Queens to Eden. Visit their Facebook page for more details.

10. Gary Moore

"We lost him recently, and he's another hugely underrated player. He was not only an amazing guitarist and singer, but he had one of the most unbelievable sounds ever. For those who haven't heard him, luckily his music is here forever and it's never too late. Another huge loss."

9. Alex Lifeson

"Probably one of the most underrated players in history. He's been writing great songs forever and is also an amazing, open minded guitar player. It's great that Rush are finally getting the respect they deserve, because they're a huge influence on many bands."

8. Slash

"He's the man that brought back great blues based, melodic guitar playing in the '80s when everybody was obsessed with copying Eddie Van Halen. Also a player with his own style and sound that's remained important after all these years."

7. Randy Rhoads

"Randy was the first rock guitarist I heard, but I didn't know it was him at the time. He brought a classical music influence to his playing and used that to write some classic heavy metal songs with Ozzy Osbourne. He was also a guitar teacher and believed that the best way to learn was to teach - and I couldn't agree more. His death at such a young age (24) was a major loss for us as music lovers and we can only imagine what he's be doing today musically."

6. Dean Deleo

"My favorite from the '90s era of rock. He's an amazing musician and really knows how to translate complex musical ideas to non musicians. It was also great to hear a player that was experimenting with many different guitar sounds as well."

5. Jeff Beck

"He was Jimmy Page's childhood friend, so there must've been something in the water in that part of England! Jeff is known by many as the tastiest player ever. Everything he plays sounds musical and his sound is instantly identifiable. He's also into world music, developing new sounds and stays current with musical technology."

4. David Gilmour

"The innovator of the Psychadelic guitar style. He plays guitar that sounds like it's from another planet and is also an amazing singer. In my opinion, many bands owe him a lot for creating sonic landscapes that they use as the core of their respective sounds"

3. Jimi Hendrix

"What can i say that others haven't said already? Amazing guitarist, singer, songwriter AND he was admired by Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend and Neil Young (among others). Enough said ..."

2. Jimmy Page

"Besides being an amazing guitarist, writer and performer, he pioneered the recording of hard rock in the studio. Many of his techniques are still used to this day, and Zeppelin are the archetype for the classic four-piece hard rock band."

1. Edward Van Halen

"In the late 1970s when everyone thought electric guitar had peaked, Eddie came out and showed everyone it was actually just beginning. He also had the ability to do so much technically and still translate to the common music listener with his music and playing. He may be an alien!"