EVH deconstructs the Frankenstein’s iconic striped colorway in three all-new Relic Series models

By Matt Owen
published

The famed red, white and black striped aesthetic of Eddie Van Halen's original Frankie has been stripped down for three heavily aged throwback models

EVH's new Frankenstein Relic Series models
(Image credit: EVH)

EVH has debuted its Relic Series with three fresh Frankenstein electric guitars that deconstruct the iconic striped colorway of Eddie Van Halen’s iconic original model. 

Specifically, the new instruments take apart the red, white and black striped aesthetic of the mythical Frankenstein and lets each finish stand on its own two feet, with EVH debuting three Frankie-inspired guitars that exclusively opt for red, black or white finishes.

Image 1 of 2
EVH Frankenstein Relic Series
(Image credit: EVH)

As you’d expect, the color difference is the only thing that differentiates these three models, which follow the precedent set by the brand’s current Frankenstein guitars.

A solid chunk of basswood forms the foundation of the heavily relic’d six-string, which also features a svelte quartersawn maple neck – complete with an EVH Modified C Backshape profile –  and a compound-radius maple fingerboard, which in turn is fitted with 22 jumbo frets.

Image 1 of 2
EVH Frankenstein Relic Series
(Image credit: EVH)

In the pickup department, a direct-mount EVH Wolfgang humbucker is paired with a body-mounted neck single-coil, both of which are controlled by a volume pot labeled, of course, Tone.

As is the case with every other Frankie throwback offering, a D-Tuna Floyd Rose tremolo – letting you “mimic Eddie’s signature trem work” and instantly access Drop D tuning – is accounted for, with a 1.69” locking nut also making the cut.

Image 1 of 2
EVH Frankenstein Relic Series
(Image credit: EVH)

These are the latest aged Frankenstein guitars to be released by EVH, whose roster currently includes the white-and-black Striped Series '78 Eruption and the classic Striped Series Frankie models.

Having said that, the latest Relic Series models are the most affordable of the bunch, with each iteration carrying a $1,699 price tag.

Image 1 of 3
EVH Frankenstein Relic Series
(Image credit: EVH)

The red, white and black Relic Series Frankenstein models will be available starting in September.

For more information on the guitars, head over to EVH.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.