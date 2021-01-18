Ex-Black Crowes guitarist Marc Ford declined offers to join Guns N’ Roses twice

Former Black Crowes guitarist Marc Ford has claimed in a new interview that he was offered the electric guitar slot in Guns N’ Roses twice, and turned it down both times.

Speaking to the Black Crowes-themed podcast State of Amorica, Ford said the first time came after Izzy Stradlin abruptly exited the band in 1991 during the Use Your Illusion tour.

Ford said he was approached again roughly a decade later, in 2002, while Axl Rose was working on Chinese Democracy, which was eventually released in 2008.

"I got asked to join that band a couple of different times," Ford said (via Blabbermouth). "Once when Axl was still finishing that record that was taking forever [Chinese Democracy]. Right about when I was about to make [Ford’s 2002 solo album] It's About Time, I got offered to join that band."

He continued, "But the first time, I had just come back from a sort of 'unofficial official,' or whatever it was, joining of the Black Crowes weekend in Atlanta. When I got back home, that Monday morning, Slash had called and offered [Ford the open spot in Guns N' Roses]. He said that Izzy was leaving, and did I want the spot? And I said I just joined the Black Crowes. And he was very cool. And he said, 'That's a good gig for you. Right on.' "

Ford joined the Black Crowes in 1991 and played on three albums – 1992’s The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1994’s Amorica and 1996’s Three Snakes and One Charm –before leaving the band in 1997.

He rejoined briefly in 2005 when the Crowes first reunited. Additionally, Ford has played with, among others, Burning Tree, Ben Harper and the Black Crowes offshoot the Magpie Salute, as well as released a series of solo albums.