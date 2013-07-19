Exclusive Album Premiere: Karnivool — 'Asymmetry'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Asymmetry, the new album by Australian rock band Karnivool.

The album, which is being released through Density Records, will be available digitally July 23 and in stores August 6. Fans can pre-order the album digitally on iTunes or pre-order the deluxe version of the album at kingsroadmerch.com.

Asymmetry, the band’s first new release in more than four years, is the followup to Sound Awake. Its 14 tracks were recorded and mixed by producer Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine, Mastodon) in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

“I think each time Karnivool walk into another record, we all want to explore new ground,” says vocalist Ian Kenny. “We want to open the door to our musical basement, switch the light off and tumble down the stairs into god knows what. Each time we switch the light on again, we are a different band.”

“We wanted this record to be a natural evolution from Sound Awake,” adds guitarist Drew Goddard. “It needed to be more honest and raw, sound-wise and song-wise, exploring uncharted territory for the band while holding true to the things that make Karnivool ... Karnivool.”

Karnivool formed in Perth, Australia, in 1997. The band's current lineup is Ian Kenny (vocals), Drew Goddard (guitar, vocals), Jon Stockman (bass), Mark Hosking (guitar, vocals) and Steve Judd (drums).

For more about the band, visit their official website and Facebook page.