Exclusive Album Premiere: Tauk — 'Homunculus'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Homunculus, the new album by Tauk, a New York City-based instrumental rock/fusion quartet.

The album, which was produced by Robert Carranza (Mars Volta, Jack Johnson), was released today, April 30, and is available at iTunes here.

Tauk have played Bonnaroo, The Hangout Fest, Summer Camp and the Allman Brothers Band's Peach Fest, and they've landed opening gigs with moe., Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Perpetual Groove, O.A.R., 311, Tea Leaf Green and Toubab Krewe.

Check out the complete album below, plus a video of the band playing an awesome instrumental version the Beatles' "I Want You (She's So Heavy)."

Tauk is Matt Jalbert (guitar), Charlie Dolan (bass), Alric "A.C." Carter (keyboards) and Isaac Teel (drums). For more about the band, visit their official website and Facebook page.