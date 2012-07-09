Exclusive: Cinema, Cinema Premiere "UFO"

We've got yet more great new music for you today: Here's the exclusive premiere of a track from experimentally inclined Brooklyn-based rockers Cinema, Cinema. You can stream "UFO" below.

"UFO" is taken from the band's upcoming album, Manic Children and The Slow Aggression, which is out tomorrow via The Lumiere Label.

If you like what you hear, you can pick up the album tomorrow at this location.

Cinema, Cinema Tour dates with Greg Ginn and The Royal We: