Exclusive: Emily's Army Premiere Music Video for "War"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Emily's Army. The song, "War," is from the band's new album, Lost At Seventeen, which will be released June 11 through Rise Records.

The album was recorded in Oakland, California, and produced by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong.

Lost At Seventeen is the followup to 2011's Don't Be A Dick, which was praised by everyone from Alternative Press, which called the album "overwhelmingly tight and poppy," to Entertainment Weekly. The album focuses on the inescapable uncertainty we all feel as teenagers as best displayed in the title track and the single, "Avenue."

Emily's Army is Cole Becker (vocals/guitar), Max Becker (vocals/bass), Travis Neumann (guitar) and Joey Armstrong (drums).

They'll be touring with Warped all summer long. Check out all their dates below. For more about Emily's Army, visit their Facebook page.

Emily's Army Live Dates (2013 Warped Tour)

6/15/13 - White River Amphitheater - Auburn, WA

6/16/13 - Portland Expo Center Parking Lot - Portland, OR

6/19/13 - Cricket Wireless Amphitheater - Chula Vista, CA

6/20/13 - Pomona Fairplex - Pomona, CA

6/21/13 - Pomona Fairplex - Pomona, CA

6/22/13 - Shoreline Amphitheater - Mountain View, CA

6/23/13 - Seaside Park - Ventura, CA

6/26/13 - NMSU Practice Field - Las Cruces, NM

6/27/13 - Quail Run Park - Mesa, AZ

6/28/13 - Luxor Hotel Parking Lot - Las Vegas, NV

6/29/13 - Utah State Fair Park - Salt Lake City, UT

6/30/13 - Sports Authority Filed at Mile High - Denver, CO

7/3/13 - Klipsch Music Center - Nobelsville, IN

7/6/13 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Center, NY

7/7/13 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

7/9/13 - Farm Bureau Live - Virginia Beach, VA

7/10/13 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

7/11/13 - Comcast Center - Mansfield, MA

Emily's Army UK Dates

07/15/13 - London - Lexington

07/16/13 - Bristol - Thekla

07/17/13 - Liverpool - 02 Academy 3

07/19/13 - Bridgend - Hobos

07/20/13 - Nottingham - Rock City Basement

07/21/13 - Birmingham - 02 Academy 3

07/23/13 - Glasgow - 02 ABC 2

07/24/13 - Leeds - Cockpit

07/25/13 - Manchester - Sound Control

07/26/13 - London - Garage