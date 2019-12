Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive guitar (and bass) play-through video by Close Your Eyes.

In the clip, which you can check out below, the band show you how to learn and master "The End," a track off their third studio album, Line In The Sand.

Line In The Sand is available here.

The track’s full-length music video will premiere January 1 on FUSE TV. Don’t miss it!

For more about Close Your Eyes, visit their Facebook page and victoryrecords.com/closeyoureyes.