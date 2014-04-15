Exclusive: Hedvig Mollestad Trio Premiere New Song, "La Boule Noire"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "La Boule Noire," a new instrumental track by jazz-inspired progressive rockers the Hedvig Mollestad Trio.

The super-jammy, guitar-heavy song — think Black Sabbath and Cream meet Miles Davis and the Grateful Dead — is from the band's new album, Enfant Terrible, which will be released April 18 by Rune Grammofon.

The band, which was founded in 2009, includes Hedvig Mollestad Thomassen on guitar, Ellen Brekken on bass and Ivar Loe Bjørnstad on drums. Thomassen formed the band after she was awarded the Young Jazz Talent of the Year prize at the Molde International Jazz Festival in Norway.

They released Shoot! in 2011 and All Of Them Witches in 2013. Their new album was recorded in December 2013.

