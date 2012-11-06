Exclusive: Holy Grail "Dark Passenger" Video Lesson

Early last month, California-based heavy metal band Holy Grail premiered a new song called "Dark Passenger," which is set to appear on the band's upcoming new album, Ride the Void.

Now, we've teamed up with the band to bring you an exclusive video lesson with guitarists Eli Santana and Alex Lee, who are going to walk you through the song's harmonized lead section. Watch below!

Ride the Void is out in January on Prosthetic Records. You can keep up with all things Holy Grail at the band's official Facebook page here.