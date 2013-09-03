Exclusive: The James Hunter Six Premiere Music Video for "Chicken Switch"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by the James Hunter Six.

The song, "Chicken Switch," is the infectious opening track from the band's latest album, Minute By Minute.

For his first new album in five years, Hunter, the retro-leaning UK soul man, teamed with Daptone mastermind Gabriel Roth (Amy Winehouse, Sharon Jones) for a horn-fueled blast of deep soul and R&B. The album's 12 songs mark Hunter's first collaboration with Roth (aka Bosco Mann) and his first time recording in the US.The album, which was released earlier this year, was recorded live in the studio by Hunter and the James Hunter Six, including Damian Hand on tenor saxophone, Lee Badau on baritone saxophone, Jonathan Lee on drums, Jason Wilson on double bass and Kyle Koehler on organ. Hunter, who has supported Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, Etta James and Willie Nelson among others, emerged as a soul powerhouse in 2006 with People Gonna Talk, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard.For more about Hunter and the band, check out jameshuntermusic.com and their Facebook page.Photos: Ruth WardJames Hunter | Chicken Switch from Concord Music Group on Vimeo.