Exclusive: Lullwater Premiere New Self-Titled Album

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Lullwater's new self-titled album.

The album will be released September 17 through the quartet's own Dinobird Records.

Lullwater — John Strickland (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Brett Strickland (lead guitar), Roy “Ray” Beatty (bass) and Joe Wilson (drums) — met through mutual friends in the fertile Athens, Georgia, music scene. They relocated to the Northwest in December 2011 and recorded Lullwater at Seattle's legendary London Bridge Studios with producer Jonathan Plum at the helm.

The historic rooms where Pearl Jam’s Ten and Soundgarden’s Louder Than Love were created delivered a creative revelation for the band.

"They’re adamant about recording on tape, which was perfect for us," Brett Strickland says. "We wanted the music to be as raw and natural as possible. It was all us. You hear every nuance of the performances because we were playing live together.”

Lullwater is available for pre-order at iTunes now.

