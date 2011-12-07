Exclusive: Obscura Streaming "Incarnated" from 'Illegitimation' Demo Collection

German progressive metal quartet Obscura are working toward releasing Illegitimation, a collection of demos spanning the band's career. The guys have been nice enough to give us one of the tracks, a pre-production demo of "Incarnated" from their 2006 effort Cosmogenesis, as an exclusive stream. You can listen to the song in full below.

What's even cooler about this release is that the band are funding it through a Kickstarter page. You can check the project out over on Kickstarter and even give to the project right here.

On the motivation behind Illegitimation, Obscura vocalist/guitarist Steffen Kummerer had this to say: "I am glad to show every fan that is interested in our roots where we come from and how things developed within the first ten years of Obscura. This is a release directly from the band and for our die-hard fans and friends."

On top of the demos, the release will also include three new cover recordings, Death's "Flesh and the Power it Hold," Atheist's "Piece of Time" and Cynic's "How Could I."