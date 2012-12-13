Exclusive: Octaves Offer Free Download of "Fix the Fernback"

Today, we're excited to be teaming up with Baltimore hardcore band Octaves to bring you an exclusive free download of their song "Fix the Fernaback." Stream and download the track via the SoundCloud player below.

"Fix the Fernback" is taken from the band's 2010 debut album, Greener Pastures, which is scheduled to be released on vinyl for the first time ever early next year via Top Shelf Records. You can currently pre-order Greener Pastures on vinyl at this location.

Keep up with all things Octaves over at the band's official Facebook page.