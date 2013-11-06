Exclusive Play-Through Video: Courage My Love —"You Don't Know How"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive guitar play-through video featuring Mercedes Arn-Horn of Courage My Love.

The song in the video, "You Don't Know How," is from the band's new EP, Becoming, which is available at iTunes.

The Kitchener, Ontario-based Courage My Love is led by singer/guitarist Mercedes Arn-Horn and her twin sister, Phoenix (drums/vocals). The group is rounded out by bassist Brandon Lockwood.

Courage My Love have torn up the stages of a number of key festivals like the Vans Warped Tour, NXNE and Canadian Music Week while playing alongside the likes of Paramore, Tokyo Police Club, the Pretty Reckless and A Day To Remember. In 2012, Alternative Press magazine pegged Courage My Love as one of the '100 Bands You Need To Know."

For more about Courage My Love, visit their official website and Facebook page.

Upcoming US Tour Dates — the Becoming Tour: